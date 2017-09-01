Here is a very thankful review from my mother: grandfather got the creams, and they help, and he doesn’t have to scratch his head all the time anymore, and the itching is gone. He is very very happy! One life made a bit better! - Torsten, October 2015

Your service is fantastic and the article arrived so quickly it was a God send. It was wrapped in green tissue paper and it cheered me up to see how much care you had taken. In tough emotional and medical times, it's great to know some people care and are willing to go that extra step. - Lynda, November 2015