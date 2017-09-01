The hats are stylish, comfortable and easy to wear. I would definit...
"I keep getting really painful mouth ulcers. Orabase Paste makes them feel better overnight. I'm also using unflavoured toothpaste as it doesn't sting."
"I didn't take off my Sea-Bands throughout my chemo and radio! Plus I was popping Queasy Pops and having lots of ginger tea and ginger chews. I was feeling so sick before."
"Bamboo everything. Bamboo cutlery to help the metallic taste; bamboo hats and socks and bedding as it's so breathable."
"Nights are difficult. Badger Sleep Balm really works. I also have a warm bath with lavender salts, then do colouring for a bit to distract my mind before I get into bed."
"Chemo brain is real for me. I'm working through a stack of puzzles and brain games to keep my memory and concentration sharp. Exercise helps too."
Here is a very thankful review from my mother: grandfather got the creams, and they help, and he doesn’t have to scratch his head all the time anymore, and the itching is gone. He is very very happy! One life made a bit better!
Your service is fantastic and the article arrived so quickly it was a God send. It was wrapped in green tissue paper and it cheered me up to see how much care you had taken. In tough emotional and medical times, it's great to know some people care and are willing to go that extra step.
I was very happy when I discovered your site, it is so helpful to be able to look for ways to combat the side effects of chemo on one site, and I will definitely recommend you to other cancer warriors. I hope your site goes from strength to strength.