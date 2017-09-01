Thousands of products recommended by patients & the cancer community

Product feature image

FREE US Delivery over $55

Shop Products

Introducing the new
Live Better With range

Carefully crafted products designed for your needs

View Our Range
Own Brand Image

Over 1500 products, recommended by you

FREE & fast delivery over $55

Safe, secure & trusted

"I keep getting really painful mouth ulcers. Orabase Paste makes them feel better overnight. I'm also using unflavoured toothpaste as it doesn't sting." David, 42
Photo of customer Helen, 51

"I didn't take off my Sea-Bands throughout my chemo and radio! Plus I was popping Queasy Pops and having lots of ginger tea and ginger chews. I was feeling so sick before." Helen, 51
Photo of customer Linda, 58

"Bamboo everything. Bamboo cutlery to help the metallic taste; bamboo hats and socks and bedding as it's so breathable." Linda, 58
Photo of customer Elise, 58

"Nights are difficult. Badger Sleep Balm really works. I also have a warm bath with lavender salts, then do colouring for a bit to distract my mind before I get into bed." Elise, 58
Photo of customer Jack, 64

"Chemo brain is real for me. I'm working through a stack of puzzles and brain games to keep my memory and concentration sharp. Exercise helps too." Jack, 64

Shop by Need

We group the products by what might be troubling you

Popular products

As featured in

Looking for a Gift?

Shaped by Your Community

Supported by our community of experts, charities, and people living with cancer

  • Marie Curie logo

    Marie Curie

    Care and support through terminal illness

  • Image of Hope Lodge

    Hope Lodge

    American Cancer Society Hope Lodge Family Center

  • Photo of Lucy O'Donell author of Cancer is my teacher

    Lucy O’Donnell

    Author - Cancer Is My Teacher

  • SuperCarers logo

    SuperCarers

    Trusted, affordable carers to help your loved ones

  • Photo of Emilienne and her daughter Olivia creators of Bold Beanies

    Emilienne and her daughter Olivia

    Creators of Bold Beanies

  • Photo of Lucas Ryan, Cancer Survivor

    Lucas Ryan

    Cancer Survivor

  • Logo for Ellie's Friends, Cancer charity

    Ellie's Friends

    Cancer charity

  • Logo for Chemogiftbags, cancer charity

    Chemogiftbags

    Cancer charity

Explore Their Advice

Expert Guides Community Tips

What Our Customers Are Saying

Here is a very thankful review from my mother: grandfather got the creams, and they help, and he doesn’t have to scratch his head all the time anymore, and the itching is gone. He is very very happy! One life made a bit better!

- Torsten, October 2015

Your service is fantastic and the article arrived so quickly it was a God send. It was wrapped in green tissue paper and it cheered me up to see how much care you had taken. In tough emotional and medical times, it's great to know some people care and are willing to go that extra step.

- Lynda, November 2015

I was very happy when I discovered your site, it is so helpful to be able to look for ways to combat the side effects of chemo on one site, and I will definitely recommend you to other cancer warriors. I hope your site goes from strength to strength.

- Philippa, December 2015